Apple WWDC 2017: How to watch the live stream?

Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California today. The WWDC annual developer conference will start at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and the event will go on until June 9.

That being said, this is going to be one of one of those important events for tech enthusiasts as well as Apple fans and the company itself. And what's exciting about this event is that Apple is expected to announce some interesting things that will essentially cover topics like key software developments for its various platforms. The company might introduce new hardware as well. Moreover, we will also get to know the company's roadmap for the year.

SEE ALSO: Things to expect from Apple's developer conference WWDC 2017

So if you want to be a part of this event, Apple is live streaming the event. The stream will be available through Apple Events section on its website. However, things will be a lot easier if you own an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, as Apple uses its own HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology through which you'll be able to live stream the event and watch the story unfold without any problems.

Apple supports Microsoft's Edge browser on Windows 10 as well. So you can watch the live stream either on your Safari or Microsoft Edge browsers. Furthermore, if you own an Apple TV, you will need to download the Apple Events app from the App Store. Once you have the app then you will be able to watch the live stream today and even watch old events. Apple is starting an "Apple Events" channel.

Talking about the things we could see and hear about at WWDC, well rumor has it that Apple could unveil new updates for iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and maybe launch products like iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro as well as an Amazon Echo speaker competitor. While the stage is set and that we are just a few hours away from the event, we will know everything that Apple has in store for us soon.

SEE ALSO: LG and Samsung coming with new variants to combat the iPhone 8

We will also see CEO Tim Cook and executives like Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, and Phil Schiller amongst other who will be getting on the stage and making all the big announcements.

Will we hear about the upcoming iPhones? That we are not sure. There are possibilities but the company could keep it a secret for now.