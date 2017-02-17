Apple WWDC 2017 date confirmed for June 5

While the entire tech world is focused on the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 slated to debut on February 27 at Barcelona, Apple has come up with an announcement. The company has confirmed that the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) will happen on June 5, 2017 in San Jose. It is a four-day event slated to happen between June 5 and June 9.

Usually, Apple's WWDC happens in the middle of the year. While we know that it will be an early-June affair every year, the confirmation from Apple gives us a clear date. Basically, at the WWDC, Apple will meet the developers in order to discuss its upcoming products.

This year, the event is likely to be mainly focused on the firmware and software aspects, tipping that we can expect the next version of iOS to be a key aspect. The alleged iOS 11 will be rolled out sometime in September along with the latest iPhones. Still, we can see a preview or beta version of the same rolling out soon after the WWDC. We can also expect to see the launch of the iOS 11, next iteration of OS X10.13, tvOS and watch OS.

Notably, the registrations for the WWDC 2017 will start from March 27 at 10 AM PDT. Also, a lottery will take place as the WWDC tickets usually disappear in just a few minutes. The cost of one ticket is $1,599 (approx. Rs. 1,07,000) similar to that of the previous years.