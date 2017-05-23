Are you ready to switch to an iPhone? Apple encourages Android users to switch

Android and iOS has an never ending fight which confuses the user which one to choose from. If you are a kind of person who loves to experiment new things on a smartphone, then Apple is encouraging you to do so by switching to their mobile operating system.

It is trying to attract all hard-core Android fans to their mobile platform and iPhones. It has dedicated entire website for this purpose and called it as 'Switch'. It explains the users why they have to switch from Android to iOS. With a tag, "Life is easier on iPhone", it illustrates why switching is necessary. It tells how painless it is to switch and what users can expect from them.

It says a 'Move to iOS app' available in the Google Play Store lets you securely transfers all your data including your photos, videos, contacts, calendars, mail accounts, message history, and Google Apps.

The company also claims that most of the pictures are captured by an iPhone than any other cameras in the world. It says that the iPhones run on high-performance chips which are so efficient and delivers long battery life.

Regarding its usage, Apple says that iPhone is easy to use because, with a swipe of your finger or a single tap, one can open apps, make a purchase with Apple Pay, or customize the iPhone. Privacy being the biggest concern of everyone, it claims that important data on the iPhone is encrypted from the start and protected by the user's passcode.

Along with great messaging feature, the Apple's award-winning support team assists the user whenever required. If you are pleased by the explanation of the company, you can think of buying this phone immediately. The page already contains different iPhone models which are put up for sale. They have also offered up to $260 in credit for the purchase of an eligible device.

With this new website, they have also debuted a related ad campaign with five different videos. Now it is up to you to decide about switching to ios or staying forever in Android.