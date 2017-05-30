ARM launches next-generation Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55 and Mali-G72 GPU at Computex 2017

Yesterday we told you about the Snapdragon 845 leak, which suggested that it would come with two brand-new cores. As per the leak, the successor of Snapdragon 835 will have ARM's new Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores in a BIG. Little configuration.

Now, ARM has officially unveiled the Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 at the Computex 2017. The former is aimed flagship and high-end smartphones, while the latter one is claimed to be the 'most versatile high-efficiency processor' for mid-range devices. Other than that, the company has also launched the Mali-G72 GPU, which is built on the latest Bifrost architecture to provide a better performance.

Notably, both the CPUs come equipped with ARM's new Dynamic technology, which allows for more flexibility of cores. Also, it is worth pointing out that they can be packed up in a cluster of 8 cores. previously a single cluster could hold only up to 4 cores.

Cores can be tweaked into pairs of 4 plus 4, 2 plus 6, 1 plus 7, 1 plus 3, and so on. So a smartphone manufacturer can put 6 Cortex-A55 and 2 Cortex-A75 cores in a single cluster to provide better battery performance while saving on cost at the same time. The CPUs are also built to better support artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

On the software front, the CPUs would make use of the ARM Compute Library that increases AI and ML performance by 10x to 15x.

The A75 core is said to provide an improvement in performance greater than 20% over its predecessor Cortex-A73 and about 40% over the Cortex-A72. It will have a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, a 200MHz increase over the A73's 2.8GHz.

This is why the single and multi-thread performance will be improved. ARM also claims that the A75 will 16% more memory throughput than the Cortex-A73.

Talking about the power efficiency cores, the Cortex-A55 will be twice as better than the A53 in terms of performance. We will also get to see improvements up to 15% in power efficiency and 10x in scalability.

Now coming to the Mali-G72 GPU, there will be 1.4x improvements in terms of in-device performance as compared to the Mali-G71 GPU. In addition to this, it will provide 25% higher power efficiency, 20% higher battery efficiency and 17% more ML efficiency.

The CPUs and the GPU will make its way into devices in Q1 2018.