Asus to announce Zenfone 4-series smartphones today at Computex 2017: Watch live stream here

The annual Computex 2017 trade show will be taking place between May 30 and June 3. While there will be a lot of companies showcasing their latest products Asus will be holding a press conference on today May 29 at 11:30 AM IST. The company is also live streaming the event and you can watch it by clicking here or go to the bottom of this page .

However, as far the products go, we are expecting Asus to unveil several new PCs as well as the company could announce some smartphones from its Zenfone 4 series. While the details on which computers is not clear but Asus could most likely unveil the ZenBook 4 which will be the successor to last year's ZenBook 3.

SEE ALSO: Asus ZenFone Live First Impressions: Beautify your Facebook and YouTube live videos

Further, the company could also announce some gaming laptops under ROG and it could be an AMD Ryzen-powered laptop. Other laptop series might be upgraded as well.

As for the smartphones, we are expecting the company to announce the Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4, and the Zenfone 4s smartphones. In any case, the Zenfone 4 Max, will reportedly feature a 5.5-inch HD display, be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 or 660 SoC, have 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The Zenfone 4 Max will likely run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

SEE ALSO: Asus Zenfone Live launched at Rs. 9,999: Interesting features and camera upgrades



Talking about the Zenfone 4 smartphone, it will likely come with a 5.7-inch Quad-HD display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, a rear 21-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The ZenFone 4 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Lastly, the features and specs of Zenfone 4s still remains a mystery but the device is expected to be in the premium category.