ASUS halts Android Nougat update after Samsung and HTC

After Samsung and HTC, it looks like ASUS is putting a halt on the Nougat update. Apparently, the update has been put on hold because there were bugs in the new update and that it needs to be fixed. This is not a new case as the same fault was found with the Samsung and HTC devices' updates.

Last week, ASUS Philippines had started rolling out an Android Nougat update to the ZenFone 3 series smartphones. With the rollout, it was expected that the update would become available to ZenFone 3 users around the world, too. Unfortunately, amidst such developments, it does not look like it is going to happen anytime soon.

Currently, there no information has been revealed as to when ASUS will solve the issues and re-release the Nougat update. Besides, ASUS has advised ZenFone 3 users to activate the auto-update option on their phones and has said that the update will pop up once it is available. The company has requested users to "kindly wait."

Subsequently, all ASUS ZenFone 3 models released last year will be updated to Android 7 Nougat.

