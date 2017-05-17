ASUS initiated #GoLiveChallenge today; Win an Asus smartphone

If you ever planned on buying an Asus smartphone, then here is a great deal for you. Just participate in #GoLiveChallenge initiated by the company and win an Asus smartphone.

The company has come up with an initiative contest to grab the attention of the buyers. This contest has just begun today and it is said to end on May 24, 2 PM. Two lucky people will be selected as the winner and they will get an Asus smartphone. We have faced different problems while going live on Facebook using our smartphone and this contest is all about that. Yes, you heard it right!

You just have to share the problems faced by you while going live on Facebook with the hashtags specified by the company on the live video post. This contest sounds easy and interesting. Just open your Facebook page and publish a live video with a hashtag #GoLiveChallenge and then tag @AsusIndia on the same post.

Regarding this, the company says that they are keen to know the issues faced by the smartphone users while handling the Facebook live event. It is common to face problems while attempting to upload live video and Asus India has made it as a theme for this contest.

The problems may be totally dependent on the smartphone used, or some external factors like internet connectivity, noise, place, and others.

It should also be noted that only media and bloggers can participate in this event and there is no limit on the number of entries per participant.The participants with most creative and original content will be eligible to win the prize.