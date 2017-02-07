Asus is launching the ZenFone 3S Max in India today; Watch it live!

Asus is officially launching a new ZenFone 3 series smartphone in the country today and it will be the Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL). The Zenfone 3s Max (ZC521TL) is probably an upgraded version of the Zenfone 3 Max in terms of specifications and the key highlight of the smartphone is its big battery capacity. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and the company has claimed that it will offer backup of more than two days on a single charge.

The smartphone will be available in black and gold color variants. However, as of now the India price and availability details of the have not been revealed though the company has said that the new smartphone will be available via both online and offline channels.

SEE ALSO: Asus to launch a new phone with large battery, 13MP camera; ZenFone 3 Max successor incoming?

A live stream of the launch event has also been scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. You can watch it Here.

As for the specifications of the device, the Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) will sport an aluminum metal body and a fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the home button at the front. As per the company, the smartphone can be unlocked in 0.5 seconds and that it supports recognition of up to 5 fingers.

The ZenFone 3S Max is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat based ZenUI 3.0 and will offer features such as multi-window mode, ZenMotion Touch Gesture, Bluelight filter, and GameGenie. The smartphone is said to come with a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and 2.5D contoured edge. ZenFone 3S Max will also be powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB).

SEE ALSO: Asus ZenPad 3S 10 LTE Tablet launched with 4G VoLTE support

On the optics side, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, and dual-LED real-tone flash. The rear camera will support several modes including super resolution mode, low-light mode, panoramic mode, backlight HDR mode, and beautification mode. Likewise, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

The dual-SIM ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) also comes with an interesting feature and that is reverse charging capability. So basically, the smartphone can be used as a power bank for other smartphones.