Asus is rolling out VoLTE support for these Zenfone devices

Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer has just announced that its Zenfone 3 series smartphones will be getting Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) support. This is a good news for the device owners and with the support, users will get better connectivity options and good user experience as far as making calls is concerned.

That being said, the software update will be rolled out in the form of FOTA update and should reach you in a few days time.

Nonetheless, here are the Zenfone 3 series smartphones launched in 2016 that will get the VoLTE support:

Zenfone 3 Deluxe 5.7″ ZS570KL

Zenfone 3 5.2" ZE520KL

Zenfone 3 5.5" ZE552KL

Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL

Zenfone 3 Max 5.2″ ZC520TL

Zenfone 3 Max 5.5" ZC553KL

Zenfone 3S Max 5.2″ ZC521TL

Apart from these, Asus has also rolled out VoLTE support for few other older smartphones like the Zenfone Max ZC550KL, Zenfone 2 Laser ZE550KL, and Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE ZB500KL.

While these above-mentioned devices are receiving the update, Asus has announced that the VoLTE support will also be rolled out for Zenfone 3 Ultra (ZU680KL) as well as Zenfone Selfie (ZD551KL) in the coming days.