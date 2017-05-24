Asus is set to launch ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) in India today

Just a week back, Asus has come up with a contest with a hashtag #GoLive which gave us a hint about an arrival of Asus ZenFone Live in India. Now, the company is all set to launch this much-awaited smartphone today at an event to be held in New Delhi at 1 pm IST.

For your surprise, this phone was already unveiled three months back which received a good response from the users. Now, its time to enter the Indian market and create some space over here. Real-time beautification camera being the highlight of this device, it comes with a live-streaming app by name, BeautyLive app which removes all the blemishes in real-time.

This is mainly designed to be useful while live streaming on social media platforms like Facebook. Along with that, it has a built-in MEMS microphones which are capable of detecting and canceling background noise.

Also Read: ASUS initiated #GoLiveChallenge today; Win an Asus smartphone

To speak about its specs, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD IPS display with 720x1280 pixels resolution and runs ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Powered by a quad-core Qualcomm processor, the device is paired with 2GB RAM. It comes with two different storage options- 16GB and 32GB. It is not sure which version will be released in India.

With a dual-SIM supporting 4G network, it has a non-removable battery of 2650mAh. ZenFone Live sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash and a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and soft light LED flash. The phone comes with various sensors such as an accelerator, e-compass, proximity, and ambient light.