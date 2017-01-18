Asus to launch a new phone with large battery, 13MP camera; ZenFone 3 Max successor incoming?

The successor of Asus ZenFone 3 Max in the making?

Asus after kick-starting the year with the launch of Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR — it’s first take on Google’s Project Tango, the Taiwanese phone maker is alleged to launch another smartphone very soon with a large battery and a 13MP camera.

Asus to launch a new phone with large battery and 13MP camera

As cited on ETTelecom, the smartphone in question is expected to sport a bright display teamed up with a huge battery to offer good battery life. 

Also, the same report reveals that it could feature a 13MP primary camera along with a dual real-tone flash to assist in low-lighting conditions. At the front will be an 8MP camera according to the industry analysts.

Other details of the phone including the launch date and availability are yet to be revealed. That said, we believe that the mystery phone could be a beefed up version of Asus ZenFone 3 Max which was launched late last year.   


