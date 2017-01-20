ASUS to launch next generation ZenFone 4 smartphones in May

While there have been many speculations going around regarding the Zenfone 4 smartphone, according to latest reports, ASUS is expected to launch its next-generation of ZenFone 4 series smartphones by May.

In addition, sources from the handset supply chain in Taiwan has also disclosed that the company is aiming to ship over 20 million smartphones this year.

However, not many details have been presented about these devices. If they do come, most likely they will pack better hardware specifications than the ZenFone 3 smartphones. And why not? ASUS does want to make it big in the mobile world this year.

SEE ALSO: Mysterious Nokia tablet with a massive 18.4-inch display spotted on GFXBench

Considering the fact that things didn't go that well for the company in 2016, ASUS is looking to change thigs a bit. If you go by the stats, the company had managed to ship about 17.5 million ZenFone-series smartphones last year and it was 14.6 percent less compared to 20.5 million shipped a year earlier.

Moreover, ASUS failed to generate revenue for the first three-quarters of 2016 before making a turnaround in the fourth quarter. And the profits generated in the fourth quarter were not sufficient to cover the losses incurred the previous three-quarters.

SEE ALSO: Meizu M5 and M5 Note to be launched soon globally?

So having gone through a rough scenario in 2016, ASUS is looking to effectively double its sales in 2017. In fact, the company is already working on its strategy with the planned launches of the ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR in February. With ZenFone 4 products coming in the second quarter it could help ramp up shipments as well as earnings in 2017 for the company.

Via

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals