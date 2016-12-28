Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE Launched in India at Rs. 6,999

ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology and computer hardware, has launched its latest 4G smartphone, the Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE, at a breakthrough price of only Rs. 6,999.

The new smartphone sports premium metallic IMR hairline finish and with diamond-cutting technology. The smartphone offers a perfect balance of beauty and strength, and boasts of an incredibly slim form factor measuring just 3.5 mm at its thinnest edge.

The new Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE has a highly-intuitive control layout featuring a physical rear-facing volume key. This enables users to adjust the volume or click multiple selfies with ease.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with ASUS' PixelMaster technology and comes with 8MP + 2MP (rear + front) cameras with 11 special camera modes to help users capture sharp and crystal-clear images. The smartphone also has advanced camera modes such as the Low-light mode, which enables excellent photographs in reduced lighting, the Backlight (HDR) mode for better brightness and contrast, the Manual mode for a DSLR-like experience, and the Beautification mode for image enhancement.

Apart from the camera, the device runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 along with ZenUI, which offers various customization and utility options. Powering the device is the leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Quad-core processor with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM that ensures a lag-free performance and a 2,070 mAh battery to give users the freedom to operate their phones for longer durations without charging.

The device comes with an internal memory of 8GB and offers Micro-SD card support up to 128 GB. Moreover, ASUS is offering an additional 100 GB of Google Drive storage for 2 years in order to ensure that users are able to store all their data. Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE comes with Android 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India said that ASUS aims to cater to a wide segment of users through its smartphones, and further endeavors to offer the differentiated ASUS technology even in mass segments. The company claims that this smartphone will provide an enriching user experience and will be appreciated by the users across the country.

The new variant of Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE will be available online from today, December 27, 2016, and across leading retail stores before the end of December 2016. The model will be available in 2 back cover finish variants - Matte finish in Glamour Red color and with Hairline finish in Silver Blue, Gold, and Silver.

