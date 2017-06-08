Asus launches PowerMaster App for its ZenFone Max 3 series: Will provide better battery performance

Following the huge success of the Zenfone 3 Max series in India, Asus, today announced a new Software Upgrade via FOTA for the Asus Zenfone Max range; the PowerMaster app. This battery life extending upgrade brings with it a dashboard of 9 technologies that would enable users to optimally squeeze more power out of their smartphones. With a wide range of battery saving modes, the PowerMaster app would reduce energy consumption on unnecessary apps allowing the phone's battery to last more.

"With the PowerMaster app, users can now not only extend the battery's life but also benefit from the different technologies provided to increase the smartphone's overall efficiency," said Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for Asus India while commenting on the launch of PowerMaster solution. The PowerMaster app comes equipped with nine batter-extending technologies which are described below.

2X LifeSpan If you wish to extend the battery life, you can turn on PowerMaster's 2X Lifespan The feature increases a number of charge cycles the phone battery can normally support and decreases the loss of capacity from the usual 15% to 7%. It also manages to charge the battery while generating absolutely minimal heat. As a result, the battery dies at a much slower rate. Reverse Charge With its large capacity batteries, Zenfone 3 Max smartphones possess a Reverse Charging feature which allows charging of other USB Devices with an OTG cable. To avail this benefit, users need to plug in the OTG cable to the Zenfone 3 Max and plug in the USB charging cable to the device that needs to be charged. Scan mode The Scan mode provides a list of suggested optimizations that enable efficient power consumption. Auto-start Manager The Auto-start Manager offers customization of the Start-up apps that the users really need. This helps in saving power that otherwise would be consumed liberally and wasted on unnecessary apps each time the users start their phones. Battery Modes The PowerMaster app offers five different battery modes that allow intelligent battery saving capabilities, and two Smart Switches that are tailor-made to deliver benefits suitable to the user. The five Battery modes are - Performance mode, Normal mode, Power Saving mode, Super Saving mode and Customized mode. The two Smart Switches are - Switch by Battery level and Switch by Schedule. All these modes allow intelligent battery saving. Boost This feature boosts battery backup by clearing all the background apps after an extended session. It keeps the memory clear and helps processor to cut down on processing unnecessary apps that may stay active in the background. PowerSafe TheZenfone batteries feature technologies like Temperature Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Reset Protection, I/O Over-Voltage & Over-Current Protection, Battery TCO Protection, and Charger Protection amongst many others for ensuring that the phones don't overheat. Last Longer The Last Longer feature displays a host of options that allow the users to achieve maximum battery savings per charge. It lets them auto-deny third-party installed apps from auto-startups, detect battery draining apps, clean-up apps in standby, and offers quick toggles that help with power conservation. Battery Usage The Battery Usage feature takes the users to the Android Battery Usage information that shows detailed battery usage statistics per charge.