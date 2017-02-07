Asus launches Zenfone 3S Max with 5,000 mAh battery in India at Rs. 14,999

Asus has announced the launch of company's latest big battery smartphone- Zenfone 3S Max (ZC521TL). The smartphone is backed by a large 5,000 mAh battery unit and is priced at Rs. 14,999 in the Indian market. It will be available on leading e-commerce stores as well as retail stores across the country.

As mentioned, the highlight of the smartphone is its big 5,000 mAh battery unit that is said to deliver a standby time of up to 38 days on 4G, offers 28 hours of 3G talk-time and 25 hours of Web browsing on a single charge. The smartphone also offers USB OTG reverse charging feature that can be used to charge other mobile phones.

The latest smartphone from Asus comes with a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and features a 2.5D contoured edge. This can be deal-breaker for some consumers in India as the handset does not feature a 1080p screen even at a price-point of Rs. 15,000.

The recently launched ZTE Blade A2 Plus, which also offers a 5,000 mAh battery unit flaunts a full HD screen and is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Encased with aluminium metal body, Zenfone 3S Max is powered by MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM. 32GB of built-in storage is offered in this device but can be further expanded up to up to a 2TB via microSD card.

As far as imaging goes, Asus Zenfone 3S Max has a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, and dual-LED real-tone flash light. There's an 8MP front-camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner that's embedded in the home button at the front of the ZenFone 3S Max. It is said to unlock the device in 0.5 seconds and expands its recognition ability for up to 5 fingers.

Talking about software, the ZenFone 3S Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company's proprietary ZenUI 3.0.

Zenfone 3S Max will be available in Black and Gold colour variants.