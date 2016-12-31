ASUS Reveals New Smartphone With Android Nougat

A nameless ASUS smartphone, which carries the model number X00GD has been recently revealed in China and it looks like the phone comes with some interesting features.

China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (aka TENAA), has indicated that the X00GD will be running Android 7.0 Nougat, and this will make it the first ASUS phone to feature Nougat out-of-the-box.

ASUS X00GD will come with a big 4850 mAh battery and a 5.2-inch display with just 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. If this is the case, the smartphone will have a longer battery life.

The new ASUS smartphone will be powered by an octa-core 1.5 GHz processor of unknown provenience, and it will further feature an 8 MP front-facing camera, a 13 MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and microSD card support.

As per the reports from GSMArena, it looks like the smartphone might come in several variants i.e. with 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB of RAM, and 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage space.

However, as we don't have enough information about the phone, we can only speculate that the X00GD might be a member of ASUS' upcoming ZenFone 4 family, which is expected to debut in 2017.

In fact, earlier, ASUS has already confirmed that it would announce new ZenFone handsets at CES 2017 so we will probably see this smartphone featured in the event.

