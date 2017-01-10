Android 7.0 Nougat update for Asus ZenFone 3 rolls out

Of late, Asus has been quite busy launching new ZenFone series smartphones. In the year 2016 itself, it had launched the ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Deluxe, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 Ultra, and ZenFone 3 Max among others. While this clearly indicates that the company is busy expanding it’s product portfolio, it doesn't necessarily mean that the company gave up on the software. And the fact that the roll out of Android 7.0 Nougat had already begun, pretty much corroborates it. 

A few users in the Philippines have already started receiving the Nougat update, and it’s only a matter of time for the update to be pushed out on a global scale. The update is supported by both the models: ZE520KL and ZE552KL (5.2-inch and 5.5-inch respectively).

As with the case on other smartphones, the update brings along a host of new features to the handset including the multi-window mode and doze mode for improved battery life. 

The update also includes several performance tweaks in comparison to the preceding Android OS. To recollect, the mid-range handset was first announced in May 2016 which came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. 

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 7:00 [IST]
