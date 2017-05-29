Asus X00KD with 4020mAh battery, dual cameras, Nougat spotted on TENNA

Asus just announced several new laptops at the Computex 2017 event. And it looks like the company is gearing up to launch several smartphones in the coming days too.

As of now, we have seen several smartphones in the company's pipeline but one particular device that is coming soon might be Asus X00KD. This smartphone has just appeared on TENAA the Chinese certification site. The TENNA listing confirms the earlier leaked specs of the device on GFXBench. However, the actual name of the device has not yet been disclosed.

SEE ALSO: Asus Computex 2017: Watch the Launch event video here

For now, let's have a look at some of the specs and features of the handset that the listing provides.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, RAM, and Processor As per the listing, the smartphone will come with a 5-inch HD display. It will be powered by a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.25GHz, and we are assuming it to be MediaTek chipset. Storage and Battery Asus X00KD will most likely come in two variants which will include a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM one and another a 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant. The storage will be expandable via microSD. The listing further shows that the smartphone will be backed by a large 4020mAh battery. Cameras and Software However, it seems that the highlight of the Asus X00KD will be the dual camera setup at the back with 13MP+8MP sensors. At the front, the device will sport a 5MP selfie camera. Asus X00KD will be coming with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. So users will get to experience and benefit from all the Nougat features with this smartphone. Other Details The pricing and availability details have not yet been revealed. Considering the specs this smartphone might be in the budget or mid-range category and we are expecting Asus to unveil this device by next month. While the launch seems imminent, we should see more information (full specs and features) about Asus X00KD in the coming days.