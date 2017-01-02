Asus X100 GD with Massive 4,850 mAh Battery Spotted Online

A day before the biggest technology event, the CES 2017, a new smartphone from Asus, dubbed as X100 GD has made it to the popular Chinese certification website TENNA. The USP of the smartphone will most likely be its large battery unit, which is said to be rated at 4,850mAh.

As per the listing, Asus will introduce three variants of the handset, featuring a 5.2-inch HD display, an octa-core 1.5GHz processor paired up with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM options offering 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB storage option. The smartphone will have a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

The certification further reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button at the bottom of the display.

Looking at the spec sheet, it seems that this will be the first budget smartphone from Asus in the year 2017. While the model number says X100 GD, this might be a new addition to the Asus ZenFone 4 series and the company might simply name it 'ZenFone 4 Max' considering the big battery unit it packs underneath.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options; Luxury Gold, Rose Gold and Black and might be priced around Rs. 12,000 in the Indian market.

