Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Asus, the Taiwanese company, has finally started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the last year’s ZenFone 3 Deluxe. The update is being pushed as an OTA (over-the-air) update. It comes with the version number V22.40.26.43 and brings all the goodies that the Android 7.0 Nougat offers.

For instance, once you install the Nougat update on your ZenFone 3 Deluxe handset (ZS550KL), you will be able to make use of Nougat’s features like split screen mode, enhanced version of Doze Mode, customizable quick toggles, and more.

Additionally, the update gets rid of a few features such as the Share Link app and other redundant app shortcuts including “Audio Wizard, Splendid, System update and Flashlight” from the all apps menu.

Also, a few features such as ShakeShake from ZenMotion, PC Suite, and a set of wallpapers that don’t support the Nougat update are being removed.

Since the update is being rolled over-the-air, it may take some time for the update to arrive on your handset.