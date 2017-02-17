Asus ZenFone 3 Go press renders with alleged price details leaked online

Asus had already launched a bunch of smartphones in the ZenFone series last year. And, as per the latest leaks, there appears to be a new smartphone joining the series very soon in the form of ZenFone 3 Go.

The company had only launched the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) in India yesterday at Rs. 8,999. And now, we already have the details of what could be the ZenFone Go’s successor.

As clearly visible in the above press render, there’s no physical button at the front or the back indicating that the smartphone may not get a fingerprint scanner.

Regarding specs, the leaks point at the inclusion of a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 410 chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage space. There will also be a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP shooter at the front for selfies.

The smartphone is alleged to be priced around USD 150 (approximately Rs. 10,057). Rumor has it that Asus won’t introduce the ZenFone 4 at MWC 2017 late this month. Which means, we may get to see the Asus ZenFone 3 Go at the MWC event this year.

Source