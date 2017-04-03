Asus Zenfone 3 Max new update brings better battery performance features

Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer has now started rolling out a new OTA update for the Zenfone 3 Max smartphone. As such, with this update which now has a version number 13.1.0.56 will be bringing new app plus optimizations in several key areas.

More significantly, the update will bring ASUS Power Master app. What is this? Well, this is perhaps the most notable feature coming with the update. It is a new battery saving app, which Asus claims that it will greatly improve the already impressive 4,100 mAh battery's performance.

However, apart from this important battery feature, the update also brings in few other enhancements in the Zenfone 3 Max. The improvements include better touch panel display performance, camera quality, and fingerprint sensor sensitivity.

The company also says that the update has fixed the customer service call issue in Italy, at the same time it has updated LED notification effects during charging and PLMN ID list.

Besides, as the update has started to just roll out, it might take some time for the patch notification to pop up on your screen. If you don't like to wait, you can always check manually for the update by going to Settings>About>System update.

