Asus ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone 3 Deluxe Android 7.1.1 Nougat update released in India

Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) users are now finally getting a chance to experience the latest Android Nougat version on their smartphones.

Starting May 15, Asus has started to roll out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) smartphone which was launched in India in December last year. The company has confirmed the rollout via its official page.

The update will come with a new build version which will be 14.0200.1704.119. On the other hand, apart from ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL), ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) will also be receiving the update.

However, we are still trying to figure out what are the changes that the new update brings. The change log does not reveal much information about the new features but just states that the Operating system has been updated to latest Nougat.

Asus has assured that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update will reach all Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) devices within the week. "It takes about one week for the system to complete the autopush," says the company.

In any case, if you own either the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) or the ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) and if you have not received any notification for the update you can always manually check for it by going to Settings > About > System Update.

Meanwhile, Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) has already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update alongside the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) back in March. And in this case, the smartphone will be getting updated to a higher version.