Asus ZenFone 3 smartphones get a significant price cut in India

Well, this week we are seeing some great deals on smartphones. Some of the popular brands have been cutting down the prices for several select models from their range of smartphones.

And now Asus, the popular Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is following the same path. The company has just announced a price cut on two of its popular smartphones Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) smartphones in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia and Country Manager for Asus India said, "ZenFone 3 series has been globally awarded and appreciated for its camera capabilities, classy yet contemporary design and high-end performance. Taking it forward, we plan to introduce an exciting range of products this year and the price reduction of ZenFone 3 is a precursor to the forthcoming product line-up."

What's the new Price? So after receiving the price cut, the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), whose original price is Rs. 27,999, will now be retailing at Rs. 19,999. As for the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) model, its original price is Rs. 21,999 and now it will be sold at Rs. 17,999. While this might be a company strategy, the price cut move is basically initiated as Asus is promptly gearing up to unveil its next ZenFone series of smartphones. Both the Asus ZenFone 3 smartphones can be bought through the company's exclusive stores as well as all leading retail stores and e-commerce websites. Interested? Details about the Device On the other hand, if you are interested in the device then here are the specs and features of the smartphone. Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) features a 5.2-inch display. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery. As for the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), this smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display has 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. This model is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Similar Specs However, other specifications are very similar between the two devices. The Asus ZenFone 3 devices are powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The handsets come equipped with a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front snapper. The 32GB of internal storage is expandable via microSD up to 2TB. Basic connectivity options that come with the smartphone are 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. The software part is an interesting bit in both these devices. Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) have in fact already started receiving the Nougat update.