ASUS Zenfone 3 starts receiving Android Nougat update

According to the latest disclosure on the Android Developers site Nougat software updates have increased a bit and are reaching more number of users.

While it looks like the software update is finally coming at a quicker pace, ASUS the Taiwanese mobile brand is also now bringing the update to its midrange phones. Last week the company rolled out the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3 Deluxe and now the Zenfone 3 which is a non-deluxe version is also receiving the update.

The update comes with the version number 14.2015.1701.8 and it is being rolled out for the ZE520KL and ZE552KL variants which are the unlocked GSM phones.

The OTA releases were exclusively announced on ASUS' ZenTalk forum and the company has said that it could take about one week for the users to receive the update. However, users can also check for updates manually by going to Settings>About>System Update.

Further, according to the release notes issued by the company the update brings few changes with it including better touch performance, the addition of bundled notifications switch and removal of redundant apps like Asus Share and PC Suite amongst others.

ASUS further says that users will need to free up at least 1.5GB of space on their phone to install the update and that users should also backup data and relocate media files to an SD card.

