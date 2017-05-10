Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is now available outside China

Earlier this year, Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphone was launched in China with 128GB inbuilt storage and 4GB of RAM. However, many were curious as to when the smartphone would be available in other countries.

While this has been the case, Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphone has finally been made available in the U.S. also. The smartphone has been priced at $329 (approximately Rs. 21,300) and is already available via online retailers in the country as well as the official Asus U.S. site.

Strikingly, with this version of Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom, it seems the specifications have been downgraded. Notably, the company has launched the 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage variant in the U.S. and this certainly has resulted in the reduction of the launch price for the smartphone.

However, the company has also stated, "ZenFone 3 Zoom has an improved TriTech+ autofocus system with Dual Pixel technology as one of its three focusing technologies. Dual Pixel AF gets its name from the two-phase detection sensors located on each pixel that can detect the movement of subjects by analyzing the variations between the light rays hitting the two sensors."

Let's look at some of the features and specs of this smartphone.

Specifications Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Cameras In any case, talking about the smartphone, Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom, is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which consists of one 12-megapixel camera with Sony IMX362 sensor and a f/1.7 aperture, and the other 12-megapixel camera featuring 2.3x optical zoom. The primary camera setup features a 25mm wide-angle main lens. At the front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX214 sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and a screen flash feature. Other Features Moving on to the other features, Asus claims that the ZenFone 3 Zoom is the "thinnest and lightest" smartphone that features a 5000mAh battery. The dual-SIM smartphone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 170 grams. Further, the handset comes with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. Besides, we are also waiting for the release date of Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom for other countries as well.