Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is the Company’s Take on Dual Camera Space!

Finally, the phone is here. After all the leaks and rumors, Asus, at the CES 2017 announced their Zenfone 3 Zoom smartphone. Having said that, the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom will start shipping from next month, and the pricing details of the phone were not official.

The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is the company's first smartphone to feature dual rear camera of two 12MP sensors. Unlike its predecessor, Asus haven't gone with the physical optical zoom technology, but this time around we have two cameras on the rear. One camera comes with a 25mm wide-angle lens, whereas the other camera comes with a 56mm lens with 2.3x optical zoom support. And, we admit that Asus has gone with the same technology that Apple employed in the iPhone 7 Plus.

The camera can record 4K videos and has optical image stabilization (OIS) support as well. Other than the camera, Asus is betting big on the battery of the Zenfone 3 Zoom. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC build on 14nm manufacturing process, and we have seen some incredible battery results with the previous Snapdragon 625 SoC devices.

Also, the Zenfone 3 Zoom comes with 4GB of RAM and various storage variants. The phone features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and weighs 170 grams. Also, it was reportedly known that Asus wants to release the phone with Android Nougat on board.

