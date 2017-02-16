Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom official pricing revealed

The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom, which was announced last month at the CES 2017 event has now got official pricing. Asus revealed the pricing of their phone in Taiwan, the company’s homeland saying that the phone will be up for sale for TWD 14,990, which is equivalent to $489 (approx. Rs. 32,731).

Asus also said that the phone will be made available in North America by the end of Q1 2017 and will carry a price tag of $399 (approx. Rs. 26,707). That said, there are official pricing for India, as of now. But looking at the Asus Zenfone Zoom arrival in India, the Taiwanese brand will surely launch the phone in India as well.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi MIX II to have higher screen-to-body ratio, confirms CEO

The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is the company’s first take on the dual-camera space. The Zenfone 3 Zoom comes with a 12MP dual rear camera with 2.3x optical zoom and has support for 4K video recording as well. Another interesting aspect of the phone is the 5000mAh battery, which can last easily for two days with the help of Snapdragon 625 SoC.