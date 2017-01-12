Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom price revealed, 128GB variant coming at Rs. 36,000 approx

CES 2017 has been a good one for Asus, as the Taiwanese smartphone maker a wide range of products. The most awaited and rumored out of the lot was Zenfone 3 Zoom, which is the company's first to enter the dual camera space. Tipped to officially unveil in February, Asus revealed the pricing of the Zenfone 3 Zoom ahead its official launch.

As per the announcements by the smartphone vendor at the launch event of Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S in Taiwan, the upcoming Zenfone 3 Zoom 128GB variant is expected to be available at Yuan 3,699, which is roughly around Rs. 36,000. Well, there has been no price reveal of the 32GB and 64Gb variant, which is obviously going to be much cheaper as compared to the 128GB version.

Being company's first dual rear camera smartphone, Zenfone 3 Zoom features two 12MP sensors, wherein one camera comes with 25mm wide-angle lens, while the other one comes with a 56mm lens with 2.3x optical zoom support. With these camera quality enhancements, Asus with its upcoming Zenfone is expected to aim the photography enthusiasts, with a dual rear camera and 13MP selfie shooter.

SEE ALSO: Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S launched with a 5,000mAh battery at around Rs. 19,600

Besides the camera set-up, Asus Zenfone as reported earlier will sport 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display along with a Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 625 processor, the Asus smartphone will come in multiple RAM and storage variants which include - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

For further updates on the launch, price and specifications that Zenfone 3 Zoom might come equipped with, stay tuned to GizBot.