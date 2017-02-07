Asus ZenFone 3S Max to launch today in India

Asus will today join the league of all the smartphone manufacturers who are busy launching their latest devices in the market. The ZenFone 3S Max which is going to be launched in less than an hour from now was announced recently in India.

Although the fans are already quite familiar with the yet-to-be-launched device, the pricing and market availability of the same is what is keeping the their excitement burning.

Asus has planned to take a bit of an unconventional mode to launch their device in India via a live stream. You can click here to watch it live.

Asus ZenFone 3S Max: Specs rundown

The latest smartphone from Asus comes with a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and features a 2.5D contoured edge. Encased with aluminium metal body, it is powered by MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM.

32GB of built-in storage is offered in this device but can be further expanded up to up to a whooping 2TB via microSD card.

Asus ZenFone 3S Max Review

The 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, and dual-LED real-tone flash holds its position on the rear side while the 8-megapixel front-camera will also be a part of the device for better selfie experience.

Fingerprint sensors are the name of the game these days among smartphone manufacturers and Asus is no exception to it too. Fingerprint scanner that's embedded in the home button at the front of the ZenFone 3S Max is reportedly said to be quite fast. It is said to unlock the device in 0.5 seconds and expands its recognition ability for up to 5 fingers.

Talking about software, the ZenFone 3S Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company's proprietary ZenUI 3.0.

ZenFone 3S Max is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Watch unboxing and hands-on