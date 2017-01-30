Asus ZenFone 3S Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Asus ZenFone 3S Max has been launched in India, but the pricing information is kept a secret until February 7. However, it is known that the smartphone will be priced aggressively to compete with the already existing challengers in the market. The USP of this new smartphone is its capacious 5,000mAh battery that can render a much longer battery backup to the users.

The Asus ZenFone 3S Max is the Pegasus 3S hat was launched in China. The device boasts an all-metal body along with a physical home button at the front that can double as a fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone bestows a 5.2-inch LCD display with HD 720p resolution and 2.5D protective glass. Under its hood, the Asus phone features a 1.7GHz MediaTek chipset paired with 32GB of internal storage capacity and 3GB of RAM. There is support for expandable storage up to 2TB.

Coming to the imaging department, the Asus phone comes packed with a 13MP main snapper with the company's PixelMaster technology. Up front, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. Other goodies on board the Asus ZenFone 3S Max include dual-SIM support. 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

As mentioned above, the Asus phone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of talktime or up to 25 hours of Wi-Fi browsing. The smartphone also comes with support for OTG with reverse charging that lets it charge other smartphones and devices. We will get to know the price tag at with the Asus ZenFone 3S Max will be launched in the next week.