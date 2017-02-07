Asus ZenFone 4 to feature a 5.7-inch display and 6GB RAM: GFXBench

Taiwanese cell phone maker Asus is said to launch yet another device towards the end of this month. Going by the rumors and leaks that have been making rounds in the webosphere in the last couple of weeks, the company is likely to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 4.

Though the phone might be announced formally at the MWC 2017 -- slated for later this month, it has managed to generate quite a buzz through the leaks.

Coming to the leaked specs of ZenFone 4, we might be looking at a large 5.7- inch display that supports Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, along with a series of upgraded specifications from the ZenFone 3, which boasted a top-of-the-line chip, Snapdragon 820. The ZenFone 4 is said to offer 6GB of RAM along with 64GB internal memory.

Looking at the smartphone manufacturers off late, Asus might also give the users, the latest Android 7.0 Nougat coupled with their proprietary Zen UI on this device.

Talking about the camera, a high-end 21MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter will most probably make its way into this device to satisfy its users. As it has proven in the past, Asus is likely to launch multiple variants of the ZenFone 4 depending on the memory configurations.

Asus had also released the ZenFone AR smartphone recently which comes with AR+VR functionalities in multiple storage variants. It has confirmed to release a variant with an 8GB of RAM as well. Alongside the ZenFone AR, the company had also launched the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom which comes with a 5000mAh battery and high-end specs at CES 2017 about a month back.

