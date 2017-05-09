Asus ZenFone 4 Max gets listed on company website: Launching soon?

Yesterday, we told you about an ASUS smartphone with the model number ASUS X00ID, which appeared on the GFXBench. Thanks to the benchmark listing, some of its key specifications were revealed. While speculations suggested that the device would be the ZenFone 4, this may not be the case.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max was reportedly listed on the company's support pages for a short time, hinting an imminent launch of the device. The ZenFone 4 Max carried the model number ZC554KL. The website listing has also disclosed that the ZenFone 3S Max successor will sport a 5.5-inch display, provide support for 4G and come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Rumors have it, the processor would be either SD 660 or SD 625.

However, the listing is not available on the website anymore as ASUS has removed the device from its pages.

Now, we can't deny the possibility that the ASUS handset spotted on the GFXBench could be the ZenFone 4 Max since it also has similar specifications. There is one catch though, the devices bear different model numbers.

As per the GFXBench listing, the ASUS X00ID will flaunt a 5.5-inch display with the resolution of 1280 X 720 pixels. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Octa-Core processor. It will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The listing also shows that the ASUS X00ID will feature one 13MP and another 5MP camera on its back. While on the front, there will be an 8MP selfie-shooter. On the software front, it will be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

