Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie visits GFXBench revealing key specs

Recently, Asus revealed that the ZenFone 4 will be one of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the entire ZenFone 4 lineup has been leaked revealing the possible models those might come from the stable of the Taiwanese company.

It looks like Asus will unveil the ZenFone 4 series of smartphones soon. Previously, the names of these upcoming smartphones, their model numbers and specifications have been leaked in full detail.

This has made it easy to figure out the exact model that was spotted on the GFXBench database as the unknown Asus Z01M. From the leaked information, the Asus Z01M appears to be the ZenFone 4 Selfie.

Some of the key specifications of the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie have been revealed by the GFXBench listing. Going by the same, the device in question is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. It is said to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employ an octa-core 2GHz processor.

The unknown processor is said believed to be either the Snapdragon 625 SoC or Snapdragon 626 SoC. The other hardware aspects are said to include Adreno 506 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be further expandable.

If the benchmark listing is to be believed, the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie might feature an 11MP selfie camera and a 15MP main camera at its rear. As the sensor size seems to be different from what we usually see on smartphones, we believe that it is not accurate.

From the specifications, it looks like the ZenFone 4 Selfie is a mid-range smartphone that might have an affordable price tag. For now, we have no word on when this device might be launched and we await an official confirmation regarding the same.