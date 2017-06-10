Asus ZenFone 4 smartphones launch delayed until the end of July

Asus didn't unveil the ZenFone 4 series smartphones in May at the Computex 2017 event in Taipei. It is clear that the company missed its deadline for its mainstream smartphones.

Based on the earlier speculations, these smartphones were expected to be unveiled sometime this month but it looks like it won't happen. We say this as a new report from Digitimes tips that the launch of the ZenFone 4 series will happen in July.

Going by the CEO of Asus, Jerry Shen, the much-awaited ZenFone 4 series will be launched sometime at the end of July. Asus seems to have decided to delay the unveiling of these smartphones by three months just to improve their specifications and bring about some significant design changes to these devices.

Improved specs

The ZenFone 4 smartphones to be launched by Asus are likely to feature a 5.5-inch display of unknown screen resolution. The lineup is likely to be priced around $500, positioning them in the mid-range market segment. Also, the new variants with different sizes are to be released later. The details about the entire series remain scarce for now.

Asus seems to be in hopes to make a good amount of profit with the ZenFone 4 n the third quarter of this year. Notably, the smartphone business of Asus suffered significant net operating losses in the first half of this year.

ZenFone 5 in 2018

Also, there are speculations that the Taiwan-based manufacturer might be in plans to announce the ZenFone 5 lineup of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona.

ZenFone AR coming soon

Leaving the upcoming phones aside, the already announced ZenFone AR, which is the Google Tango smartphone is likely to be released in the home market Taiwan on June 14.