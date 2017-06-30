Asus ZenFone 4V with wide-angle camera lens tipped to launch on September 21

Recently, we came to know that Asus is planning to launch at least five new Zenfone 4 series smartphones in July. The devices that are going to be launched will reportedly be the Asus ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD), Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M), and Asus ZenFone 4V (V520KL/A006).

However, we have come across a new report by The Android Soul, which says something different. Well, the report contains a teaser poster that seems to be indicating towards a ZenFone 4V unveiling on September 21 in Rome. As you can see from the poster, two smartphones are joined together to from a shape of the letter "V". So while the name of the smartphone is not mentioned, it could be the Asus ZenFone 4V.

Originally, the teaser was posted on Twitter, but it has been removed from the site now. Presumably, the company posted it by mistake and later took it down after realizing it. However, the folks at The Android Soul were quick enough to download the image in that time.

Apart from the letter "V", the teaser poster also reads "TAKE A WALK ON THE WIDE SIDE". Although not quite clear, it probably indicates that the ZenFone 4V will employ a wide-angle lens in either of its cameras. Usually, we see the presence of wide-angle in front-facing cameras.

In any case, you must keep in mind that all these speculations are based on guess works. So you ought to take this information with a pinch of salt until we get to hear some word from Asus itself.