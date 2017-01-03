Asus Zenfone AR with Special Augmented Reality Capabilities Might be Announced at the CES 2017

It looks like Asus is planning big for CES 2017. A press release accidentally leaked online suggests that the Asus Zenfone AR will be the first smartphone by the company this year to be unveiled at the CES 2017.

Apart from the press release, famous tipster, Evan Blass also posted a couple of images of the Asus Zenfone AR and going by the pictures; the Zenfone AR will have a dual camera on the rear, and the AR in the phone stands for Augmented Reality.

That said, the Asus Zenfone AR will be powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and it the phone will be daydream ready as well, according to the press release. In the media release, the company is clearly betting the phone against the Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro smartphone, which is powered by the Snapdragon 652 SoC.

Also, the Asus Zenfone AR will be the second Tango phone to be released after the PHAB 2 Pro. Pricing and other details of the phone are still unknown, and the phone will be official in a couple of days. Stay tuned to GIZBOT for more information regarding the Asus Zenfone AR.

