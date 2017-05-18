Asus ZenFone AR, the new Tango phone coming soon

ASUS introduced a new smartphone called the ZenFone AR at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. However, the availability details were not revealed during the event. Now, almost after six months, Google has finally confirmed that the ZenFone AR will be up for sale by summer this year.

The ASUS ZenFone AR is the second device from the Google Tango series. The first one being the Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro, which was launched last year. Notably, the ZenFone AR is the first phone to provide support for both Google Tango AR and Daydream VR. In addition to this, the smartphone also packs 8GB RAM on board. Speaking of other specifications, the ASUS ZenFone AR sports a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with quad HD resolution.

Also Read: Gmail app gets Smart Reply option; Save time with this new feature

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor. Other than the 8GB variant, there is also a basic version with 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the ZenFone AR has 64GB/128GB of native storage space.

Powering the device is a 3300mAh battery that offers fast charging support. On the software front, it runs on Zen UI 3.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone also features a fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port.

Now coming to the key highlight of the ZenFone AR, it has a rear-facing camera array that comprises of three separate camera sensors. The 23MP camera is equipped with features like motion tracking, measure depth and room mapping. There is also a dual-LED flash accompanying the camera.

Up front, the device bears an 8MP selfie shooter with dual-LED flash.

Currently, we don't know how much the ASUS ZenFone AR is going to cost.

Source