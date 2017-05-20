Asus Zenfone Go 2 appears on Tenna: Features dual camera setup and 4850mAh battery

It looks like Asus is gearing up to launch a new Zenfone Go series smartphone in the market.

That being said, images and specs of a new Zenfone Go series smartphone the Zenfone Go 2 has leaked on TENAA. Now with the appearance of Zenfone Go 2, it looks like it will be the successor to Asus ZenFone Go (X014D) which was launched almost two years back. However, the upgrade seems to have taken quite some time.

As per the TENNA listing, the smartphone comes with a model number X015D. Interestingly, while the smartphone has already appeared on the GFXbench at the start of this month, the new TENNA listing also reveals the same specs of Asus ZenFone Go 2 as the GFXbench. This also means that the specs are confirmed more or less.

Display, RAM and Storage In any case, the model listed on TENNA features a 5.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels. Further, it looks like there will be two variants of the smartphone with 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM/64 GB internal memory. Processor and Camera The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz and it will be paired with Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. As for the cameras, the smartphone is expected to feature 8MP dual rear cameras and a 5MP selfie shooter. Battery and Software The upcoming Zenfone Go 2 will run on the latest version of Android which is Nougat 7.0. Additionally, looks like the device will be backed by a massive 4850mAh battery.