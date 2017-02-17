Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) launched and available at Rs. 8,999

Asus has just unveiled its new ZenFone Go-series smartphone, the ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL), in India.

And since it has been launched the smartphone is also now available to buy via Amazon India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999, the new Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) is also available via offline retail stores according to various reports.

While it can sometimes get confusing with Asus' smartphone lineup, the new Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) is an upgraded version of the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (T500), which was launched last year in India and was priced at Rs. 7,999.

As for the smartphone, the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) features a 5-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) TFT display. Powering the device is a 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage and it can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB). Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 2600mAh battery.

Further, Asus is also offering 5GB of free lifetime Asus WebStorage to anyone who buys the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL).

On the photography front, Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) include a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While connectivity solutions include dual SIM, 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and other standard connectivity options.

However, the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's ZenUI on top. Additionally, the smartphone will come in several colors including Black, Red, Gold, Silver and Blue.

