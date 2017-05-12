Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 is up for sale in India via Amazon

The Taiwanese company, Asus has launched ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) this Wednesday in India for Rs. 8,499 and now the same phone goes on sale via Amazon India.

This phone will be made available in Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold color variants. With the launch of this phone, the company is said to expand its Go series in an Indian market. Regarding this, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India says,"With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet the copious demand."

If you are planning to buy this phone, then go through its specs and features before going forward.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and Bluelight Filter It is a dual-sim phone which features Bluelight Filter option. This built-in feature protects your eye from a continuous usage of the phone. Also Read: ASUS expands its Go series with Zenfone Go 5.5 ZenFone Go 5.5 has a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The company says that they can provide up to 500 nits of brightness in this display. Software and Battery The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's ZenUI 3.0 skin on top. The device is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. ZenFone Go 5.5 comes with 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It houses a 3000mAh battery and measures 153.4x76.44x10.95mm with a weight of 168 grams. Includes different camera modes The handset sports a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED real tone flash and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a PixelMaster 3.0 app which offers modes like Back Light Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode, Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode, Night Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, and Selfie Mode.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

With so many exciting features at an affordable price, there is no doubt in pleasing the buyers.