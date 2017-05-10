Asus Zenfone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

ASUS, the Taiwanese mobile manufacturer seems to be gaining a lot of popularity in the Indian smartphone market lately.

And to capitalize on this popularity, the company has just added a new smartphone in its Zenfone Go series. The company has just launched the Zenfone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) model in India. The mid-range, elegant smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India said, "We have always ensured that we empower our customers with products that perfectly fuse technologically advanced specs and a classy, sophisticated design. With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet with the copious demand. We are sure that this smartphone will help our users across the country live digital lives."

Speaking on the association with ASUS, Mr. Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said "We are excited to be the strategic partner of choice for ASUS and offer our customers exclusive access to Zenfone Go 5.5 smartphone. Customers across the country can now enjoy fast and reliable delivery of ASUS' new innovative product Zenfone Go 5.5 at their doorstep. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing product lines and have repeatedly been one of the top selling categories on Amazon.in."

While those words sound promising from the company executives, let's have a look at what the smartphone actually brings to the table.

Display and Design Coming to the first aspect that we usually notice in a smartphone, the design. Zenfone Go 5.5 has been designed to look elegant at the same time sturdy. The smartphone features ergonomic arc design which according to the company will make users feel secure and extremely comfortable while holding the device. Interestingly, Zenfone Go 5.5 has a physical rear key that allows users to adjust the volume and click selfies with absolute ease. The smartphone comes with 5.5 inch HD IPS display and it also has an inbuilt Bluelight Filter to ensure the safety of the user's eyes during prolonged usage. Cameras and Modes Zenfone Go 5.5 is armed with a 13MP/5MP PixelMaster rear and front cameras with a f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera has a dual LED real-tone flash. Further, ASUS' PixelMaster 3.0 app offers multiple modes to further enhance the photography experience - Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode. Under the Hood The handset is powered by a Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor which is coupled with Adreno 306 GPU and 2 GB RAM. The company claims that Zenfone Go 5.5 enables multi-tasking, lag-free performance and an immersive gaming experience. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 16GB / 32GB and these storage capacities can be expanded via microSD up to 128 GB. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh polymer battery and it also features a built-in mono speaker and a dual internal mic with Noise Cancellation for the best phone call quality. Other Features Zenfone Go 5.5 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow but the smartphone has its own ZenUI 3.0 skin on top. The company says this custom UI comes with exciting new features for a simpler, secure and more personalized experience. The Dual SIM smartphone has connectivity options like 4G LTE 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth V 4.0 +AVRCP +HID +PAN +OPP, Wi-Fi direct, and GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS/BDSS. Sensors onboard the smartphone include Accelerator/E-Compass/Proximity sensor/Hall sensor/Ambient light sensor. Pricing and Availability Priced at Rs. 8,499 Zenfone Go 5.5 is available exclusively on Amazon India in two colors options, Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold.