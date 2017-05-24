Asus Zenfone Live launched at Rs. 9,999: Interesting features and camera upgrades

ASUS, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer has just unveiled a new smartphone in its Zenfone lineup.

Dubbed as ZenFone Live, the key highlight of this smartphone is that it comes with optimized- hardware, real-time beautification technology which has been engineered into the brand-new BeautyLive app. The company says that this new tech will enable users to share more glamorous versions of themselves - live.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager of ASUS India said, "Live-streaming is currently the darling of the social media space, praised by 'thought leaders' and 'gurus' alike as the next phase of evolution via social networks. With the advent of live streaming capabilities on almost all social media platforms, we realized that our customers needed a smartphone which would enable them to ace their live casts. ASUS ZenFone Live is a result of a stellar combination of innovative technology, consumer feedback, and latest trends."

While it sounds like the company has put in some work in designing and developing this new smartphone, let's have a look at some of the features and specifications of Zenfone Live.

Premium design ZenFone Live comes with a 5-inch IPS HD display talong with a 2.5D curve glass on top. "The natural, ergonomic feel of the glass flows around to the back, for comfort that matches the fine style," says the company. Further, ZenFone Live has a 75 percent screen-to-body ratio, for more screen and less bulk. The ZenFone Live features premium build quality with sandblasted metallic finish thus giving the handset a great look and feel. It is available in three colors - Navy Black, Rose Pink, and Shimmer Gold. Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor which is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. ASUS Zenfone Live is further backed by a 2650mAh battery. The dual-SIM ZenFone Live runs Android Marshmallow-based ZenUI and supports 4G LTE and USB OTG. Fine-tuned Cameras ZenFone Live sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0-aperture, five-prism rear lens, and benefits from ASUS PixelMaster's industry-leading low-light technology to increase light sensitivity by up to 400 percent. The company claims that technology enhances noise reduction and boosts color contrast by up to 400 percent. The camera app supports 12 different camera modes, including real-time Beautification, Low Light and Super Resolution modes, to captures beautiful, high-resolution photos. At the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 5MP sensor which ASUS says that it will help capture sharper and clearer selfies. The sensor has extra-large, 1.4μm pixels that improve sensitivity to light by up to 200 percent. The front cam also gets soft-light LED flash and a wide-angle lens with an 82° field of view. SEE ALSO: Asus ZenFone Live vs popular budget smartphones BeautyLive app The all-new Beauty Live app is an interesting addition to the new smartphone. Further with this app ASUS is introducing users to real-time beautification. "This will allow users to create and maintain the perfect look when going live on their favorite social-networking sites," adds the company. Talking about the functionality of this new tech, BeautyLive combines smart software algorithms and hardware acceleration to automatically smooth skin and remove blemishes. It further integrates seamlessly with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Well, Zenfone Live is taking the live-streaming session to a whole new level. The BeautyLive feature works with both front and rear camera. Dual MEMS Microphones and Powerful audio ZenFone Live comes with a highly sensitive MEMS microphones that reduces noise to a great extent. Asus claims that the handset will ensure that the speech pickup is crystal clear, whether the backdrop is a busy street, a noisy bar, or the hustle and bustle of a shopping mall. Alternatively, ZenFone Live also features a powerful speaker with a five-magnet design and metal voice coil to produce loud and clear audio with supreme quality in every scenario. This speaker is powered by a smart amplifier that increases audio resolution and loudness. ZenFone Live also features DTS Headphone:X that synthesizes a full 7.1-channel virtual surround-sound experience, making all content sound better over headphones. "With this unique combination, ZenFone Live produces and delivers audio that's up to 67 percent louder than the previous generation, while also extending low-frequency reproduction by up to 17 percent and reducing distortion by up to 15 percent," says the company. Price and Availability Priced at INR 9,999, the ASUS ZenFone Live will be available from today May 24th, 2017 across all major E-tailers and offline retailers in India.