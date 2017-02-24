Asus ZenFone Live launched with real-time beautification app

ASUS has just launched a new ZenFone Live smartphone which has been especially aimed at selfie lovers. The main highlight of this smartphone is it's real-time beautification camera app.

While all the focus has been put to step up the selfie game, the Asus ZenFone Live thus comes with the company's new BeautyLive app, which is a live-streaming beautification app. Asus claims that the beautification app will remove blemishes in real time and further it will also integrate with Facebook, YouTube, and other streaming apps.

At this moment, it does sound interesting and this could be a game changer smartphone for the selfie lovers as well as the company itself. However, we will see how it fares once it is actually made available in the market.

Coming back to the smartphone, the Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 75 percent and also comes with Bluelight Filter feature. The device runs ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a quad-core Qualcomm processor (the chipset details are still not revealed) which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset is powered by a 2650mAh non-removable battery. Asus Zenfone Live comes in two (16GB and 32GB) storage options and it also supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB. And there's more! Asus has stated that the ZenFone Live users will get up to 100GB free storage on Google Drive for two years. As for connectivity, the dual-SIM device supports 4G LTE on both the SIMs. However, Asus has said that only one SIM card can connect to 3G WCDMA/ 4G LTE service at once.

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone sports 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash. The selfie cam has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size, and soft light LED flash. Additionally, the front camera comes with modes such as Low Light, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Night, and Selfie modes. Further, the ZenFone Live comes with accelerator, e-compass, proximity, and ambient light sensors.

The smartphone will be available in Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink, and Navy Black colors. Asus is yet to announce availability and launch price of the new ZenFone Live.