Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S launched with a 5,000mAh battery at around Rs. 19,600

Asus had launched two new smartphones at CES 2017, as reported earlier, one being the Zenfone AR, and the other is Zenfone 3 Zoom. Well, these are not all that the Taiwan-based company brought about. Yes, adding on to its Zenfone series, Asus now unveils yet another smartphone namely, Zenfone Pegasus 3S.

The brand new Zenfone Pegasus 3S by Asus is said to be an upgraded version of the previously launched Zenfone Pegasus 3. The newly launched Asus smartphone comes with an upgraded design and is unique in appearance from its predecessor - Zenfone Pegasus 3. Not only that, in terms of design, the smartphone features all-metal body build along with a front fingerprint sensor placed under the oval home button. Well, the uniqueness of the device is that the fingerprint sensor can store up to five different fingerprints and also supports fingerprint payment.

Let's talk about how different is the new Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S in terms of specs as compared to that of the Zenfone Pegasus 3. The newly launched Asus smartphone comes packed with a 5.2-inch IPS HD display with 2.5D glass cover on top along with a fingerprint sensor as mentioned above.

Powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core 64-bit processor, Zenfone Pegasus 3S runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and also comes with two storage variants - 32GB and 64GB storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD. On the connectivity front, this Zenfone model comes with Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3G as well as high-speed 4G network support.

Besides these, in terms of camera set-up, Zenfone Pegasus 3S bears a 13MP rear camera onboard along with f/2.0 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus capability and an 8MP front-facing camera. Asus has always been focused on providing the best camera experience and maintaining the same, Zenfone Pegasus 3S comes packed with the PixelMaster technology, which allows for intelligent shooting capability.

All these features are backed by a massive 5,000mAh high-density battery under its hood, which is said to be the highlight of the smartphone. The battery as reported is capable of achieving up to 30 days of standby time and 48 hours of intense usage. Not only that, the phone also supports 5V/2A fast charge, and comes packed with five smart power saving modes.

The Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S 64GB is set for a price tag of Rs. 19,600 approx, and is expected to go on sale soon.

