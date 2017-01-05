Watch the Asus Zennovation Event at CES 2017 Live Tonight

Watch the live streaming of Asus Zennovation event.

Asus, the Taiwanese manufacturer is no stranger to announce an array of devices at a single event. The company usually unveils smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. at the tech shows.

Not to mention that the company is hosting its Zennovation event tonight at 11:30 PST (1:00 AM IST) at CES 2017 happening in Las Vegas. At the event, it is expected that Asus will launch the ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphone, which was leaked lately revealing its specifications. The highlight of the smartphone is the dual-camera set-up at its back as in the iPhone 7 Plus.

Also, it is confirmed that Asus ZenFone AR will be unveiled at the Zennovation event. The ZenFone AR is the first device, which is Google Daydream and Tango-ready.

Interested in catching up the launches of Asus live? If so, you can watch the Zennovation event live from here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 22:30 [IST]
