Watch the Asus Zennovation Event at CES 2017 Live Tonight

Asus, the Taiwanese manufacturer is no stranger to announce an array of devices at a single event. The company usually unveils smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. at the tech shows.

Not to mention that the company is hosting its Zennovation event tonight at 11:30 PST (1:00 AM IST) at CES 2017 happening in Las Vegas. At the event, it is expected that Asus will launch the ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphone, which was leaked lately revealing its specifications. The highlight of the smartphone is the dual-camera set-up at its back as in the iPhone 7 Plus.

Also, it is confirmed that Asus ZenFone AR will be unveiled at the Zennovation event. The ZenFone AR is the first device, which is Google Daydream and Tango-ready.

Interested in catching up the launches of Asus live? If so, you can watch the Zennovation event live from here.