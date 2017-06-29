Benchmark listings of alleged Vivo X9s reveal its specs ahead of launch

On Tuesday, we reported that Vivo has started sending out press invites for a launch event that will be held at Bejing on July 6th. As for the products, the company will be launching Vivo X9s and X9s Plus smartphones.

While we have seen the specs of the smartphones in some earlier leaks, the Vivo X9s has now appeared on GeekBench and GFXBench. Of course, it is not confirmed that the handset is the Vivo X9s but its listed specifications hint the same. The device is bearing the model number Vivo TD1608 and it is having features that are more powerful compared to the Vivo X9.

According to the benchmark listings, the alleged Vivo X9s will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The Octa-core CPU is clustered into two groups, which are clocked differently. The processor is also topped with the Adreno 512 GPU.

The benchmarks further reveal that the device will likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage capacity. Notably, the phone will offer support for flash storage.

The Vivo TD1608 is also expected to sport a 5.5-inch 1080p display, which should be sufficient for content consumption and gaming.

On the optics front, the smartphone will apparently feature a 16MP primary shooter at the back. The TENAA listing of the device had previously said that it will have a front dual camera setup comprised of 20MP and 8MP sensors.

Going by GFXBench listing, both cameras will come with 4K video shooting support. As for the software, it is speculated, the Vivo X9s will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat layered with Vivo's Funtouch OS.