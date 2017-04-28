Benchmark listings reveal Oppo F3 specifications ahead of launch

Last week, Oppo revealed the Oppo F3 will be released in India on May 4. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced a partnership with the blockbuster film Baahubali to launch the phone.

Currently, the pricing and availability details are not known. The company has not shed much light on the specs of the device as well. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from going. Now, another video of the alleged Oppo F3 has surfaced online. The phone has also been spotted on GFXBench and Geekbench with the model number Oppo CPH1609, revealing its features and specifications.

Also Read: Oukitel U11 Plus with 3,700 mAh battery to release globally soon

Of course, these are not officially confirmed and we have to wait until next week to know their authenticity.

The Oppo F3 is likely to come with a 5.5-inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection.

While earlier rumors had suggested that it would come equipped with the Snapdragon 653 chip, benchmark listings reveal that the smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek MT6750T processor under the hood.

As far as the storage capacity is concerned, the device is expected to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

However, it contradicts with previous leaks, which had stated that the Oppo F3 will ship with 32GB of native storage.

Coming to the software part, the phone is said to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

Similar to F3 Plus, the Oppo F3 would come with a front dual-camera setup, which will have one 16MP and another 8MP camera. There will be another 13MP rear camera.

The benchmark listings further reveal that the smartphone would pack a 3,200 mAh Li-Ion battery for keeping the lights on.

Connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS.

Source