Beware: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Rs. 499 is a hoax

Xiaomi has become a popular brand in the smartphone market especially in India. Moreover, the company's recently announced smartphone the Redmi Note 4 has managed to attract many consumers from all parts of the country.

Talking about the demand, the smartphone usually sells out within minutes once the sale goes live. And why not? The Redmi Note 4 is featured packed, delivers good performance and it does not make a big hole in your pocket. Yes, it is one of the best budget smartphones that you can buy right now.

That being said, while the Redmi Note 4 is doing well in the market and there is a great demand for the smartphone some websites are now trying to fool and take advantage of consumers by offering enticing offers for the Redmi Note 4. And mostly the purpose of these websites may entirely be for malicious reasons.

Recent Fake Website Against such backdrop, a new website called mi-offers.com is selling the top end variant (64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM) of Redmi Note 4 for a price of Rs 499. Yes, you heard that right! Well, the offer does sound really enticing and too good to resist. But we must warn you that this is a fake website. Do not try to buy the smartphone from this site even though it looks like a very legitimate site. Many times these sites are created with great attention to detail so that no suspicion is raised. Coming back to the mi-offers.com website it may fool you at first as it shows Amazon-fulfilled logo, rating tab with a 4.5-star user rating and 7,402 reviews, a proper product description and a big buy now link similar to that of Amazon. It is all created to deceive you. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with Amazon logo? Sounds very wrong However, one interesting thing about all this is that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is a Flipkart exclusive. And the Amazon-fulfilled logo kind of contradicts this aspect. Sometimes you need to be really smart and find out such faults instantly. What you need to do? In any case, you need to be aware and stay away from such scams. Don't dive in straight just because the smartphone is being offered at such an unbelievable price. Most of the websites like the one mentioned above are a fake phishing site which attackers use to extract users' sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, personal information and credit card details etc. So it is always good to be extra careful when visiting such sites. You can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 from Flipkart or the company's official website whenever the smartphone is put up for sale.