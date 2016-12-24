Black Pearl Variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge to be Launched in India

Earlier, Samsung Electronics had officially announced the release of the seventh color edition of the Galaxy S7 Edge: Black Pearl. While it had been set to debut in select markets, Samsung has now made it official that the company is ready to launch the Black Pearl color variant of its flagship smartphone in India.

As per the reports from Mysmartprice, the company is expected to launch the new color variant from the 1st of January 2017.

This comes after Samsung recently launched the Blue Coral variant and the Pink Gold variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge in India. According to the reports that have been going around on the internet, the new color radiates quality and luxury. It will also be exclusive to 128GB versions of the device.

As such, from what we have seen in the images of the smartphone, the new Black Pearl color has been designed to be modern and striking. Moreover, the sleek black finish covers the entire device including the edges and adds depth to its glass design. The result is a stylish all-black aesthetic that captures the essence of the color in its purest form.

On the other hand, with this launch, the Black Pearl variant will be taking the competition to the likes of Apple iPhone 7's Jet Black variant. In another case, Samsung might be also trying to fill the gap left by the discontinuation of the "exploding" Galaxy Note 7 which had a negative impact on Samsung's reputation.

Nonetheless, by introducing the new color the South Korean company might be trying to promote and boost the demand for the Galaxy S7 Edge in the market. In addition to the Black Pearl variant, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is also available in White Pearl, Black Onyx, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium.

